The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class was announced on Monday, and it includes 18 former first-team All-American players and four legendary coaches. The class is headlined by Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, USC running back Reggie Bush and former Georgia and Miami coach Mark Richt. The class was voted on by 80 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision, along with 96 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks.

"We are extremely proud to announce the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class," said former Ole Miss quarterback Archie Manning, NFF Chairman and a 1989 inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame. "Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments."

Tebow, the former star quarterback of the Gators, won two national titles (2006, 2008) and the 2007 Heisman Trophy. In his four seasons in Gainesville, Tebow amassed more than 12,000 yards of total offense and accounted for 145 career touchdowns.

Bush played three seasons with the Trojans and racked up 3,169 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns. He rushed for 1,740 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2005 en route to winning the Heisman Trophy, which was later revoked following a high-profile NCAA investigation. He was a member of USC's national championship teams in 2003 and 2004.

Richt was hired by Georgia prior to the 2001 after a successful stint as the offensive coordinator at Florida State. He went 145-51 in 15 seasons with the Bulldogs, won two SEC titles (2002, 2005) and five SEC East titles. He took over at Miami prior to the 2016 season and went 23-16 in three years while winning Miami's first ACC Coastal division title in 2017.

Here is a full list of this year's players and coaches who will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame:

Eric Berry -- DB, Tennessee (2007-09)

Michael Bishop -- QB, Kansas State (1997-98)

Reggie Bush -- RB, USC (2003-05)

Monte Cater -- HC Lakeland (1991-96), Shepherd (1987-2017)

Dwight Freeney -- DE, Syracuse (1998-01)

Robert Gallery -- OT, Iowa (2000-03)

LaMichael James -- RB, Oregon (2009-11)

Derrick Johnson -- LB, Texas (2001-04)

Paul Johnson -- HC Georgia Southern (1997-01), Navy (2002-07), Georgia Tech (2008-18)

Bill Kollar -- DT, Montana State (1971-73)

Roy Kramer -- HC, Central Michigan (1967-77)

Luke Kuechly -- LB, Boston College (2009-11)

Jeremy Maclin -- WR/KR, Missouri (2007-08)

Terance Mathis -- WR, New Mexico (1985-87)

Bryant McKinnie -- OT, Miami (2000-01)

Corey Moore -- DL, Virginia Tech (1997-99)

Mark Richt -- HC, Georgia (2001-15), Miami (2016-18)

Michael Stonebreaker -- LB, Notre Dame (1986, 1988, 1990)

Tim Tebow -- QB, Florida (2006-09)

Troy Vincent -- DB, Wisconsin (1988-91)

Brian Westbrook -- RB, Villanova (1997-98, 2000-01)

DeAngelo Williams -- RB, Memphis (2002-05)

The 2023 class will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame at the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5 in Las Vegas.