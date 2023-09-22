Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ Toledo Rockets

Current Records: Western Michigan 1-2, Toledo 2-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio

Glass Bowl -- Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN+

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Toledo. The Toledo Rockets and the Western Michigan Broncos will face off in a Mid American West battle at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Glass Bowl. Toledo are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Toledo gave up the first points last Saturday, but they didn't let that get them down. They snuck past San Jose State with a 21-17 victory.

QB Dequan Finn and RB Peny Boone were among the main playmakers for Toledo as the former threw for 92 yards and a touchdown and the latter rushed for 123 yards. Judge Culpepper was a menace on defense, having laid out the QB twice before the game was over.

Meanwhile, Western Michigan might have drawn first blood against Iowa on Saturday, but it was Iowa who got the last laugh. Western Michigan were completely outmatched by Iowa on the road and fell 41-10. Western Michigan were down at the end of the third quarter and they stayed that way after failing to score in the fourth.

Looking ahead, Toledo are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 21 points.

Toledo came up short against Western Michigan in their previous matchup last November, falling 20-14. Will Toledo have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

Toledo is a big 21-point favorite against Western Michigan, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 54 points.

Series History

Toledo and Western Michigan both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.