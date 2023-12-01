Who's Playing

App. State Mountaineers @ Troy Trojans

Current Records: App. State 8-4, Troy 10-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama

Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium -- Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Troy is 1-6 against App. State since October of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with Troy sitting on nine straight wins and App. State on five.

Troy has more to be thankful for after their match against Southern Miss on Saturday. Troy took down Southern Miss 35-17.

Troy got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Chris Lewis out in front who picked up 65 receiving yards and a touchdown, and also threw for 30 yards and a touchdown while completing 100% of his passes. Gunnar Watson was another key contributor, throwing for 289 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, App. State stacked a fourth blowout onto their ever-increasing hoard on Saturday. They blew past Georgia Southern, posting a 55-27 victory at home.

App. State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Joey Aguilar led the charge by throwing for 296 yards and four touchdowns. Aguilar has been a model of consistency, as he's now posted a passer rating of 70 or better in the last 12 games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Kanye Roberts, who rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown on only 14 carries.

The last time Troy lost on the road was back back in September. Having now won five straight away games, they've pushed their record up to 10-2. As for App. State, they have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 8-4 record this season.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, Troy is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-1 against the spread).

Troy came up short against App. State when the teams last played back in September of 2022, falling 32-28. Thankfully for Troy, Chase Brice (who threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Troy is a solid 6.5-point favorite against App. State, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 52.5 points.

Series History

App. State has won 6 out of their last 7 games against Troy.