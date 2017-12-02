UCF's Scott Frost agrees to seven-year deal to become Nebraska's next coach

Update: It was only a matter of time before Nebraska confirmed it had hired former quarterback Scott Frost as its new coach. That time has come. On the same day that Frost led UCF to an undefeated season and AAC championship, Nebraska announced that Frost would be coming back to Lincoln to coach the Cornhuskers.

"I am thrilled that Scott is returning to his alma mater to lead the Husker football program," Nebraska athletic director Moos said in a statement. "I truly believe that we have hired the premier young coach in the country and that exciting times lie ahead."

Confirming previous reports, Frost will have a seven-year, $35 million contract. UCF athletic director Danny White said during a Saturday press conference that Frost will coach the Knights' bowl game, which will likely be the Peach Bowl.

"It is a great honor and privilege to have the opportunity to return to Nebraska and to lead the Husker football program," Frost said. "I have been fortunate to be at a wonderful school the last two years, but Nebraska is a special place with a storied tradition and a fan base which is second to none. I am truly humbled to be here. The state of Nebraska and the Husker program mean a great deal to me. This is home."

Even UCF had to acknowledge that home is home. The Knights' Twitter account posted this classy tweet wishing Frost the best with the Huskers.

We sent him out with a 🏆



Good luck back home, Coach. pic.twitter.com/ivcqXm7sJr — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) December 2, 2017

Scott Frost is going home. The current coach at UCF has reportedly agreed to a deal with Nebraska to take over the program with a seven-year, $35 million contract, according to USA Today and Brett McMurphy. Lars Anderson reported those numbers earlier in November.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos has been calling recruits to tell them Frost has most of his new staff in place, according to Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated.

SOURCE: #Nebraska AD calling recruits and telling them Scott Frost has 90% of his staff in place, and they will be pleased. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 2, 2017

Chris Vannini of The Athletic added that Moos has called a meeting for Sunday, presumably to inform the staff and team of the news.

Given the sensitive nature of the reports, Nebraska wouldn't be able to comment on that publicly even if it wanted to. Nevertheless, all of this was leaked while UCF is on the field competing in the AAC Championship Game, which it won 62-55 in dramatic fashion in double overtime against Memphis.

Frost was a former Huskers quarterback under legendary coach Tom Osborne. Even before Nebraska fired coach Mike Riley, there was a near universal feeling that the program would pursue Frost, who led UCF to a 12-0 regular season. The turnaround from 0-12 to 12-0 in two years is the quickest of its kind in major college football history.

When asked about interest from Nebraska, Frost replied, "I'd be hurt if Nebraska wasn't interested in me. We're undefeated. I'm from there. When you win a lot, people are interested in you."

Frost will be the first person since Frank Solich to both play and coach at Nebraska.