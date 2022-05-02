USC legend Matt Leinart is teaming up with Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams to launch a new NFT platform for current college athletes to generate digital collectables through their name, image and likeness (NIL) rights. The project is called Hall of GOATs and will specifically target amateur athletes.

"I've been trying to figure out how to get into the digital collectible and NFT space for some time now," said Williams in a statement. "But not until I joined the Hall of GOATs team have I seen a platform that helps amateur athletes, in particular, build their brands, tell their stories and set them up for long-term success. It's always been my goal to do something that could help my teammates and other athletes in this new space of college sports."

NFTs, or Non-Fungible Tokens, are digital items with proof of ownership stored on the publicly available blockchain and have exploded in popularity in the past year. The NBA notably began selling NFTs called "TopShots" that are videos of highlight plays with unique serial numbers that provide value. Other notable NFTs sell digital artwork.

Williams and Leinart serve on the Board of Advisors with USC professor Anthony Borquez. Former Trojans receiver Greig Carlson serves as CEO of the venture. In addition to NFTs, the "Hall of GOATs" will offer other benefits to investors. Some include merchandise, autographs, event tickets and conversations with athletes, according to On3.

Williams has quickly become one of the biggest beneficiaries of NIL since legislation passed last year. USC sold licensed Williams apparel at its spring game, and he has endorsement deals with Beats by Dre and Fanatics, among others. The Washington, D.C., native earned True Freshman All-America honors after throwing for 1,912 yards, rushing for 442 yards and posting 27 touchdowns for Oklahoma.