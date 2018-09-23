Virginia Tech coach announces dismissal of Hokies' sack leader after Old Dominion loss
The Monarchs shocked the Hokies on Saturday, and Trevon Hill appeared to act out afterward
Virginia Tech's bad weekend appears to have gotten a bit worse with coach Justin Fuente announcing on Sunday the dismissal for starting defensive end Trevon Hill.
"After consultation with our coaching staff and administration at Virginia Tech, Trevon Hill has been dismissed from the football team effective immediately for not upholding the high standards that we have for our student-athletes at Virginia Tech," Fuente said. "I will always put the interests of Virginia Tech and our team first no matter how difficult those decisions may be."
Hill is an in-state product who arrived as a three-star prospect out of Virginia Beach in the Hokies 2015 recruiting class. He's been a constant contributor in recent years, totaling double digit sacks and tackles for loss across his career. This year he was off to a particularly encouraging start on the field, leading the team in sacks (3.5) and tackles for loss (4.5) at the time of his dismissal.
While the circumstances of the dismissal were not confirmed by Fuente, Hill's social media behavior -- as documented by The Athletic's Andy Bitter -- since the loss to Old Dominion has been curious. He took a screenshot of a headline from the Virginian Pilot that pointed out the 632 yards of total offense by ODU was the most in Bud Foster's career as defensive coordinator and hash-tagged "New Profile Pic" shortly after a tweet refusing to point blame in any direction for the loss.
