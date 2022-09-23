Who's Playing

Nevada @ Air Force

Current Records: Nevada 2-2; Air Force 2-1

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack and the Air Force Falcons are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 8 p.m. ET Sept. 23 at Falcon Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The night started off rough for the Wolf Pack this past Saturday, and it ended that way, too. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 27 to nothing punch to the gut against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Nevada was down 20 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Shane Illingworth had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 2.93 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Air Force had to settle for a 17-14 defeat against the Wyoming Cowboys last week. This was hardly the result Air Force or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 16.5 points over Wyoming heading into this game. Despite the loss, Air Force got a solid performance out of RB John Lee Eldridge III, who picked up 104 yards on the ground on 13 carries.

The Wolf Pack are now 2-2 while the Falcons sit at 2-1. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Nevada enters the contest having picked the ball off seven times, good for second in the nation. But Air Force has yet to throw a single interception. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado

Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Falcons are a big 24-point favorite against the Wolf Pack, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Air Force have won two out of their last three games against Nevada.