Watch Pittsburgh vs. Duke: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Panthers (home) vs. Duke Blue Devils (away)

Current records: Pittsburgh 3-4; Duke 5-2

What to Know

Pittsburgh have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. On Saturday they will take on Duke at 3:30 p.m. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Two weeks ago, Pittsburgh were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 14-19 to Notre Dame.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Duke had to settle for a 14-28 defeat against Virginia last Saturday.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday at 3:30 PM ET Where: Heinz Field, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field, Pennsylvania TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.70

Prediction

The Blue Devils are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Panthers.

This season, Pittsburgh are 3-3-0 against the spread. As for Duke, they are 4-2-0 against the spread

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Pittsburgh have won all of the games they've played against Duke in the last 4 years.