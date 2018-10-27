Watch Pittsburgh vs. Duke: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Duke football game
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh Panthers (home) vs. Duke Blue Devils (away)
Current records: Pittsburgh 3-4; Duke 5-2
What to Know
Pittsburgh have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. On Saturday they will take on Duke at 3:30 p.m. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
Two weeks ago, Pittsburgh were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 14-19 to Notre Dame.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Duke had to settle for a 14-28 defeat against Virginia last Saturday.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Heinz Field, Pennsylvania
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.70
Prediction
The Blue Devils are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Panthers.
This season, Pittsburgh are 3-3-0 against the spread. As for Duke, they are 4-2-0 against the spread
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5 point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Pittsburgh have won all of the games they've played against Duke in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Duke Blue Devils 17 vs. Pittsburgh Panthers 24
- 2016 - Pittsburgh Panthers 56 vs. Duke Blue Devils 14
- 2015 - Duke Blue Devils 13 vs. Pittsburgh Panthers 31
