Who's Playing

Kentucky Wildcats @ South Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Kentucky 6-4, South Carolina 4-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina

Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $50.00

What to Know

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the Kentucky Wildcats are set to square off in a SEC East battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on November 18th at Williams-Brice Stadium. South Carolina will be hoping to continue their three-game streak of scoring more points each match than the last.

Last Saturday, South Carolina blew past Vanderbilt, posting a 47-6 win at home.

Spencer Rattler looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 351 yards and three touchdowns while completing 77.8% of his passes, and also punching in a rushing scores. Mario Anderson was another key contributor, rushing for 102 yards and a touchdown on only nine carries.

Meanwhile, Kentucky gave up the first points and the most points on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: Kentucky lost to Alabama, and Kentucky lost bad. The score wound up at 49-21. Kentucky has struggled against Alabama recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Kentucky's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Ray Davis, who gained 58 total yards and two touchdowns, and Ramon Jefferson who rushed for 73 yards. Jefferson really tore up the turf during one magnificent 74-yard run.

South Carolina's win bumped their record up to 4-6. As for Kentucky, they have yet to win a contest at home this season, leaving them with a 6-4 record.

As for their game on Saturday, the contest is expected to be close, with South Carolina going off as just a 2-point favorite.

South Carolina beat Kentucky 24-14 in their previous meeting back in October of 2022. Will South Carolina repeat their success, or does Kentucky have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

South Carolina is a slight 2-point favorite against Kentucky, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wildcats as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 52 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kentucky has won 6 out of their last 8 games against South Carolina.