Watch Syracuse vs. NC State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Syracuse Orange (home) vs. NC State Wolfpack (away)

Current records: Syracuse 5-2-1; NC State 5-1-1

What to Know

NC State will square off against Syracuse at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. NC State have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Syracuse are surely hoping to exploit.

NC State came into their this week averaging 33 points per game, but NC State fell well short of that average, and it cost them. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 7-41 punch to the gut against Clemson last week. NC State's defeat came about despite a quality game from Reggie Gallaspy II, who rushed for 59 yards and 1 touchdown on 9 carries.

As for Syracuse, they had a rough outing against Pittsburgh three weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Syracuse came out on top in a nail-biter against North Carolina, sneaking past 40-37. The overall outcome was to be expected, but North Carolina made it more of a match than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Syracuse's win lifted them to 5-2-1 while NC State's loss dropped them down to 5-1-1. We'll see if Syracuse's success rolls on or if NC State are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carrier Dome, New York

Carrier Dome, New York TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.19

Prediction

The Wolfpack are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Orange.

This season, Syracuse are 4-2-0 against the spread. As for NC State, they are 3-2-0 against the spread

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Orange as a 1 point favorite.

Series History

NC State have won all of the games they've played against Syracuse in the last 4 years.