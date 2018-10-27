Watch Syracuse vs. NC State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Syracuse vs. NC State football game
Who's Playing
Syracuse Orange (home) vs. NC State Wolfpack (away)
Current records: Syracuse 5-2-1; NC State 5-1-1
What to Know
NC State will square off against Syracuse at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. NC State have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Syracuse are surely hoping to exploit.
NC State came into their this week averaging 33 points per game, but NC State fell well short of that average, and it cost them. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 7-41 punch to the gut against Clemson last week. NC State's defeat came about despite a quality game from Reggie Gallaspy II, who rushed for 59 yards and 1 touchdown on 9 carries.
As for Syracuse, they had a rough outing against Pittsburgh three weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Syracuse came out on top in a nail-biter against North Carolina, sneaking past 40-37. The overall outcome was to be expected, but North Carolina made it more of a match than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Syracuse's win lifted them to 5-2-1 while NC State's loss dropped them down to 5-1-1. We'll see if Syracuse's success rolls on or if NC State are able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Carrier Dome, New York
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.19
Prediction
The Wolfpack are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Orange.
This season, Syracuse are 4-2-0 against the spread. As for NC State, they are 3-2-0 against the spread
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Orange as a 1 point favorite.
Series History
NC State have won all of the games they've played against Syracuse in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - NC State Wolfpack 33 vs. Syracuse Orange 25
- 2016 - Syracuse Orange 20 vs. NC State Wolfpack 35
- 2015 - NC State Wolfpack 42 vs. Syracuse Orange 29
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No. 7 Georgia tops No. 9 Florida, 36-17
The No. 9 Gators put up a fight, but ultimately they were not deep enough to outlast the D...
-
Butt fumble costs TCU vs. Kansas
This might have been the word week in the history of TCU football
-
Week 9: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 9 all Saturday long
-
Texas at Oklahoma St. pick, live stream
The Longhorns and Cowboys are in two different spots coming into their Week 9 game
-
Notre Dame vs. Navy odds, top picks
SportsLine's computer has simulated Notre Dame vs. Navy 10,000 times
-
WATCH: Iowa scores tricky large-man TD
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz is mixing it up in Happy Valley