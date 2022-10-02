Defensive ends are known for a lot of things, including their size, strength and tenacity. Endurance is not generally on that list, but UTEP defensive lineman Jadrian Taylor tried to change some minds in the Miners' 41-35 win over Charlotte on Saturday. In the fourth quarter, it looked like Charlotte was about to punch in a touchdown to cut into UTEP's lead. 49ers running back ChaVon McEachern plunged into the end zone, but the ball popped out right before he crossed the goal line.

The ball bounced in Taylor's direction, and he had the presence of mind to scoop it up and run towards the acres of green grass in front of him. With everyone else unaware of what was going on, Taylor turned on the jets and took the fumble 100 yards for a touchdown.

That was the first defensive touchdown of Taylor's college career, and it came at the perfect time. After that scoop-and-score by Taylor, the 49ers scored a couple of touchdowns to cut the Miners' lead to five, and his big play proved to be the difference in the game.

Taylor is coming off a strong junior season in which he totaled 7.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. Getting a 100-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown should only help build his confidence moving forward.