West Virginia added a massive commitment on Wednesday, as four-star athlete Rodney Gallagher committed to the Mountaineers on CBS Sports HQ. Gallagher, a junior at Laurel Highlands in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, committed to West Virginia over offers from the likes of Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas and many others.

Gallagher ranks as the top recruit West Virginia has reeled in since Ivan McCartney in 2010. He also surpasses Geno Smith on the same list, who committed to the Mountaineers one year before McCartney. Gallagher ranks as the No. 101 overall player in the nation and No. 9 athlete, per 247Sports Composite rankings.

The Pennsylvania native played quarterback, cornerback and kick returner for his Laurel Highlands team, but he will likely play receiver at the next level. He will need to put weight on his 5-foot-10, 160-pound frame and will potentially line up in the slot, and his player comp is to former Penn State star Jahan Dotson.

"[Gallagher has] level stop-start ability with excellent body control and acceleration translates well to yards after catch," 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn wrote. "Creative runner in the open field with vision. Has the mindset of can score from anywhere on the field…could be an impact receiver for a top 10 program."

Gallagher's commitment gives the Mountaineers a top-15 national class, passing both Texas and Michigan. In addition to football, Gallagher averaged more than 18 points per game as a star basketball player while leading his high school to a 27-1 record.