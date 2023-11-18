Halftime Report

West Virginia fell flat on their face against Oklahoma last Saturday, but memory of that harsh defeat doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. West Virginia has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Cincinnati 28-7. West Virginia's offense has been firing on all cylinders thus far, outscoring their total from last Saturday with time still left to play.

If West Virginia keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-4 in no time. On the other hand, Cincinnati will have to make due with a 3-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

1st Quarter Report

Who's Playing

Cincinnati Bearcats @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: Cincinnati 3-7, West Virginia 6-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $44.00

What to Know

A Big 12 battle is on tap between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Cincinnati Bearcats at 2:30 p.m. ET on November 18th at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Last Saturday, things were looking good for West Virginia after they put the first points on the board, but unfortunately for them things went downhill from there. They took a serious blow against Oklahoma, falling 59-20.

Despite their loss, West Virginia saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. CJ Donaldson Jr., who rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown, was perhaps the best of all. Garrett Greene also deserves a shout-out for his two touchdowns.

Cincinnati can finally bid farewell to their seven-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They walked away with a 24-14 victory over Houston.

Cincinnati can attribute much of their success to Corey Kiner, who rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Kiner was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 62 yards.

Oklahoma's victory bumped their season record to 8-2 while West Virginia's loss dropped theirs to 6-4.

Looking forward to Saturday, West Virginia is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 4-1 against the spread when playing at home.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's game: The Mountaineers have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 213.8 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Bearcats (currently ranked fifth in rushing yards per game) struggle in that department as they've been even better at 223.3 per game. It's looking like Saturday's contest might have some serious battles in the trenches. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more college football content.

Odds

West Virginia is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Cincinnati, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 54 points.

