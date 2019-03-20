2019 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Shortstop Tiers 3.0

Tiers, for the uninitiated, are an alternate form of rankings that groups players by expected level of production. While it's true every player is expected to produce less than the player ranked ahead of him, there are points in the rankings where the drop-off in expected production is more significant. And at those points, a new tier begins.

The goal is to give you a clear depiction of the distribution of talent at each position so that, in the heat of a draft, you can determine at a glance which position is the ideal one to target. Naturally, the one closest to dropping into the next tier is the one you'll regret having passed up a round later.

Below are the shortstop tiers for 2019. They depict a startling amount of depth, particularly on the high end, at a historically weak position.

The Elite: Alex Bregman, Trea Turner, Manny Machado, Francisco Lindor, Trevor Story, Javier Baez^

The Near-Elite: Adalberto Mondesi^, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, Corey Seager

The Next-Best Things: Gleyber Torres, Jean Segura, Jose Peraza^, Jurickson Profar†

The Fallback Options: Elvis Andrus, Garrett Hampson, Andrelton Simmons†

The Last Resorts: Paul DeJong, Tim Anderson^, Ketel Marte, Eduardo Escobar, Asdrubal Cabrera, Amed Rosario^

The Deep-Leaguers: Jorge Polanco, Marcus Semien, Chris Taylor, Marwin Gonzalez, Willy Adames, Didi Gregorius

The Leftovers: Enrique Hernandez, Lourdes Gurriel, Aledmys Diaz, Dansby Swanson, Brandon Crawford, Fernando Tatis, Orlando Arcia, Brendan Rodgers, Addison Russell, Troy Tulowitzki

^:one tier lower in points leagues

†: one tier lower in categories leagues