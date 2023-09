Altuve went 4-for-6 with a pair of solo homers in Monday's win over the Rangers.

Altuve put Houston ahead 5-4 in the sixth inning, blasting a 429-foot homer off Glenn Otto, before capping the scoring with his second longball off Martin Perez in the ninth. Altuve's huge day snapped a brief slump -- he'd gone just 1-for-15 in his previous four games. Overall, he's batting .316 with a .920 OPS, 12 homers, 60 runs scored, 36 RBI and 13 steals across 303 plate appearances this season.