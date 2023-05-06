The Astros announced Friday that Garcia will undergo Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery and miss the remainder of the 2023 season.

Garcia ends his 2022 season with a 2-2 record with a 4.00 ERA and 31:10 K:BB over his six starts. The right-hander left Monday's outing against the Giants after just eight pitches, and further evaluation determined that the operation was necessary. If there's a clean rehabilitation, Garcia could rejoin the Astros over the summer for 2024. In the meantime, Houston may need to look at reinforcing their starting rotation, although there is a chance that Lance McCullers (forearm) could join the Astros' group in the next month or so.