The Astros claimed Bannon off waivers from the Cubs on Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Two weeks after being claimed by the Cubs from Atlanta, Bannon will now be on the move to Houston. Bannon did well during his time in Triple-A last season, though it's hard to imagine him getting consistent playing time in the Astros' star-studded infield. If anything, he'll compete with Mauricio Dubon and David Hensley for reps as a backup infielder.