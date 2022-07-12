Montas (shoulder) felt good after a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday and hopes to start during the three-game series against the Astros this weekend, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander had a throwing session over the weekend and has now completed a successful bullpen session. The A's have refrained from placing Montas on the 15-day injured list to this point, and it appears he's on track to re-enter the rotation without being placed on the shelf.