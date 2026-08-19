The Athletics reinstated Springs (hip) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Though the Athletics have yet to officially announce a starter for Wednesday's game in Kansas City, the club's decision to activate Springs signals that he'll take the hill for the penultimate game of the series with the Royals. Springs spent just over the minimum 15 days on the shelf while recovering from right hip discomfort and was cleared to rejoin the Athletics after covering three innings and tossing 59 pitches in his lone rehab start with Single-A Stockton last week. He'll likely be operating with a light workload restriction in his return to big-league rotation, though he hadn't reached six innings in any of his 11 appearances prior to landing on the shelf.