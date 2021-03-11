Moreland is hitting .444 (4-for-9) with two doubles, two RBI and a run across his first four Cactus League games.

The projected everyday designated hitter is offering a glimpse of how focusing solely on hitting during the coming season may help boost his production, with Moreland hitting safely in three of his first four games. The veteran owns a career .252/.320/.448 slash, so while the small-sample numbers will naturally be subject to decline over time, they're relatively encouraging coming on the heels of Moreland's solid .265/.342/.551 combined line with the Red Sox and Padres over 152 plate appearances in 2020.