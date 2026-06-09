Blue Jays' Dylan Cease: Activated from IL, starting Tuesday

Toronto activated Cease (hamstring) from the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday's game against the Phillies, reports Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.

After landing on the IL with a strained hamstring on May 25, Cease will rejoin the Blue Jays' rotation after making one rehab start at Triple-A. Before landing on the IL, the 30-year-old recorded a 3.05 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 92:26 K:BB in 62 innings. Toronto will send down Adam Macko to Triple-A Buffalo in order to make room for Cease on the active roster.