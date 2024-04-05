Kikuchi (0-1) didn't factor into the decision Friday versus the Yankees, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out seven in 5.1 scoreless innings.

It was a strong bounce-back effort from Kikuchi, who allowed three runs over 4.1 innings in his first start of the year. The left-hander blanked the Yankees through 5.1 innings, though he'd ultimately wind up with a no-decision as the Jays couldn't get on the board until the seventh. Kikuchi is coming off a breakout 2023 campaign, where he went 11-6 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 181:48 K:BB in 32 starts. He's currently slated to face the Mariners at home in his next outing.