Fried (3-1) took the loss after surrendering four runs on seven hits while striking out eight over 5.1 innings Friday night against the Rockies.

Fried gave up a pair of solo blasts in the fourth inning and surrendered another two runs in the sixth. Although it certainly wasn't a horrific outing by any means, Friday's performance was his worst outing of the season, and it raised his ERA from 1.38 to 2.30. He'll look to get back on track in his next start Wednesday against the Padres.