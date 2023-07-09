Woodruff (shoulder) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Sunday with no issues and is scheduled for another session Thursday, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.

The right-hander recently had his throwing program delayed due to less-than-ideal progress in his recovery between sessions, but his return to the mound Sunday was a success. Woodruff will likely need a few more bullpen sessions before being cleared to face live batters and eventually progressing to a minor-league rehab assignment.