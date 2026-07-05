Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Exits game with trainer

Woodruff (undisclosed) was removed in the fourth inning of Saturday's start against the Diamondbacks, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

Woodruff's velocity was noticeably down during Saturday's start, with his fastball topping out at 87 mph and his changeup at 73 mph in the fourth inning, per Sophia Minnaert of Brewers.tv. Woodruff left the mound with a trainer, and he'll finish his night having allowed three runs on two hits and one walk while striking out six across 3.2 innings. The Brewers should have an update on Woodruff once he undergoes further tests.