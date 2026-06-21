Brewers' Kyle Harrison: Continues strong campaign

Harrison took a no-decision Saturday against Atlanta, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks in 6.1 innings. He struck out seven.

Saturday marked Harrison's second-longest start of the season, and he's now given up four knocks or fewer in five of his past six outings. The 24-year-old left-hander has also surrendered two runs or fewer in all but one of his first 14 appearances, so he's putting together a strong case for his first career All-Star selection in 2026. Harrison is next set to bring a 2.50 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 87:18 K:BB across 72 innings into a home matchup versus the division-rival Cubs.