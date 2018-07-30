Brewers' Ryan Braun: Mashes 11th homer

Braun went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in the Brewers' 8-5 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Braun has been riding the bench frequently in recent days, but he was in the lineup for this contest and he responded with a first-inning long ball off Andrew Suarez for his 11th of the season. It's been a down season at the plate for the former All-Star, who is slashing .234/.279/.430 through 256 at-bats. Even if he does start to find more of a groove, it appears he might not be getting the everyday at-bats necessary for him to provide the type of consistent fantasy value he's been known to in past years.