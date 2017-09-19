Brewers' Ryan Braun: Power surge this month

Braun went 2-for-3 with a home run and a stolen base in Monday's victory over the Pirates.

Braun's OPS sat at .820 on Sept. 2, but he raised that mark to .858 in just over two weeks by going 15-for-48 (.313) with four home runs and eight RBI over his last 13 games. The 12 runs and four stolen bases he accumulated over that span were a boon for fantasy owners as well. As he has regularly when healthy, Braun will man left field and hit third for the Brewers the rest of the way.