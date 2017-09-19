Brewers' Ryan Braun: Power surge this month
Braun went 2-for-3 with a home run and a stolen base in Monday's victory over the Pirates.
Braun's OPS sat at .820 on Sept. 2, but he raised that mark to .858 in just over two weeks by going 15-for-48 (.313) with four home runs and eight RBI over his last 13 games. The 12 runs and four stolen bases he accumulated over that span were a boon for fantasy owners as well. As he has regularly when healthy, Braun will man left field and hit third for the Brewers the rest of the way.
More News
-
Week 3 streaming options
We're adding quarterbacks to the streaming mix this week and ranking the top three options...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...