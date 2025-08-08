Miller (forearm) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Friday.

Miller will make his Brewers debut when he gets into a game, as he's healthy for the first time since early July. The veteran reliever was traded to Milwaukee on July 31. Before sustaining the forearm strain, Miller tallied a 1.98 ERA, 10 saves and eight holds over 36.1 innings for the Diamondbacks. Miller should be in contention for set-up work, as Trevor Megill has been outstanding in the closing role.