Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Demoted to Triple-A
Bader was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Bader hasn't been able to get the job done at the dish of late, slashing .146/.239/.195 with five walks and 15 strikeouts in July (23 games). He'll be sent to the minor leagues to find his stroke as a result.
