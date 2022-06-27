The Cardinals placed Bader on the 10-day injured list Monday due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

St. Louis hadn't provided any indication that Bader was nursing any sort of injury during the club's weekend series with the Cubs, but he'll become the third St. Louis outfielder to head to the IL, joining Tyler O'Neill (hamstring) and Corey Dickerson (calf). The Cardinals called up Conner Capel from Triple-A Memphis to add a healthy body to the outfield, but the trio of Lars Nootbaar, Dylan Carlson and Brendan Donovan could be manager Oliver Marmol's preferred outfield configuration while Bader is on the shelf. The 28-year-old Bader currently ranks tied for sixth in the majors with 15 stolen bases on the season.