Quintana (thumb) threw a 35-pitch simulated game Thursday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Quintana has been working his way back from thumb surgery, and Thursday's throwing session was an encouraging development as he was able to utilize his entire four-pitch repertoire. The southpaw is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday, and he could return to the majors shortly after if all goes well. Quintana's role once he heads back to the big leagues hasn't yet been defined. A bullpen role hasn't been ruled out, but if he indeed claims a spot in the starting rotation, Tyler Chatwood or Alec Mills could serve in a long relief role.