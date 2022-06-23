Thompson (7-2) allowed one earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out seven across six innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Pirates.

Thompson surrendered a home run to Diego Castillo to begin the second inning but otherwise shut down the Pittsburgh offense. It was the second consecutive excellent outing for Thompson, as he's allowed only one earned run across 12 innings while maintaining a 16:3 K:BB. Thompson has been effective as both a starter and reliever this season, maintaining a 3.10 ERA across 61 frames.