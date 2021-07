Jarvis was placed on the injured list Wednesday with an oblique issue, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Jarvis allowed six runs in 4.2 innings in what was his worst start of the year July 11. Overall, the righty has pitched well, posting a 4.20 ERA through 60 innings in 2021. It's unclear how long Jarvis will be kept out of Double-A action with the injury.