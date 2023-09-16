Hernandez was a late addition to Friday's lineup, and he'll start in left field while hitting seventh.
Hernandez was not included in the original lineup Friday, but he replaced David Peralta -- who was scratched for an unknown reason. Hernandez has nine hits across 27 at-bats in his last 10 games, including a home run and two doubles.
