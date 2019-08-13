Ruiz (finger) has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2019 season, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Ruiz fractured the pinkie finger on his (right) throwing hand when he was struck by a foul ball in his Aug. 3 game with Triple-A Oklahoma City. The Dodgers haven't provided a formal timeline for Ruiz's return, but the decision to shut him down for the season suggests he'll be in store for at least a month-long recovery from the injury. The organization's top catching prospect currently in the minors now that Will Smith has moved up to the big club, the 21-year-old Ruiz finished the 2019 campaign with a .261/.331/.347 slash line and six home runs across 350 plate appearances between Oklahoma City and Double-A Tulsa.