Dodgers' Keibert Ruiz: Out for season
Ruiz (finger) has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2019 season, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Ruiz fractured the pinkie finger on his (right) throwing hand when he was struck by a foul ball in his Aug. 3 game with Triple-A Oklahoma City. The Dodgers haven't provided a formal timeline for Ruiz's return, but the decision to shut him down for the season suggests he'll be in store for at least a month-long recovery from the injury. The organization's top catching prospect currently in the minors now that Will Smith has moved up to the big club, the 21-year-old Ruiz finished the 2019 campaign with a .261/.331/.347 slash line and six home runs across 350 plate appearances between Oklahoma City and Double-A Tulsa.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...