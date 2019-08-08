Ruiz was put on the seven-day IL with a broken pinky, J.P. Hoornstra of The Orange County Register reports.

Ruiz broke his finger when he was hit on the hand by a pitch on Saturday. The move is retroactive to Sunday, though the 21-year-old catcher figures to miss extended time with the significant injury. Ranked as the 36th best prospect in baseball by MLB.com, Ruiz hit .261 with six home runs and 34 RBI in 314 at-bats between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City this season.