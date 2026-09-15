13 Tarik Skubal Los Angeles Dodgers SP

The revolutionary new procedure used to remove loose bodies from Skubal's elbow in May was a smashing success, costing him only six weeks, and he's come back so strong that it feels kind of wrong to make him only the SP3 when he's been such a bankable SP1. Such is the extent of Misiorowski's and Schlittler's 2026 dominance, though.

14 C.J. Abrams Washington Nationals SS

For much of 2026, it looked like C.J. Abrams would need to rank even higher than this, but his usual second-half slump has brought his batting average down to size, probably closer to where it should have been all along. Still, he's a potential 30/30 man that's expected to regain second base eligibility early in 2027.

15 Jackson Chourio Milwaukee Brewers LF

After two years of near identical production, Chourio's batting average and slugging percentage have improved this year in a way that's backed up by the data, namely the 2 mph increase in average exit velocity. You can chalk it up as genuine growth for a guy who's only now 22, and it makes Chourio a candidate for 30 homers next year. His low walk rate still holds him back in certain formats.

The tools remain loud for Acuna, but consistency has become a real issue. That's mostly due to injuries and the mechanical quagmire that often accompanies them, but even so, in only one of the past four seasons has he actually lived up to his draft cost (it was arguably the best Fantasy season ever, which is why hope springs eternal). He's at least ending 2026 on a high note.

17 Julio Rodriguez Seattle Mariners CF

Though it feels like Rodriguez's 2026 was disappointing from the jump, his first half was right in line with his career splits. He just didn't deliver the massive second half we're used to, and it may have something to do with the concussion that sidelined him for nearly three weeks right before. Seeing as he's still only 25 and is sporting basically the same underlying data set as always, I'm inclined to give him a pass.

18 Corbin Carroll Arizona Diamondbacks RF

Back issues have plagued Carroll from as far back as April, and those have been known to wreck entire seasons. That he's still mustered a 20/20 campaign with an .800 OPS is to his credit, and as with Rodriguez, nothing about his Statcast readings suggests we should think any less of him today. Discounting him by a round for a misstep of a season seems fair.

19 Yoshinobu Yamamoto Los Angeles Dodgers SP

With the 2027 draft pool feeling a little light on aces, the steady-as-he-goes Yamamoto claims a spot in Round 2, perhaps coming in a little light on strikeouts but strong on everything else (and the strikeout shortfall isn't a given seeing as a still has a career K/9 rate near 10). His placement here denotes another drop-off within the hitter ranks.

20 Cristopher Sanchez Philadelphia Phillies SP

Everything I just said about Yamamoto also applies to Sanchez except that WHIP is the sore spot rather than strikeouts. And like Yamamoto, he's had stronger showings in that area previously. Sanchez has become a top bat-misser to go with his elite control and ground ball skills, making him about as bankable of an ace as you'll find.

21 Jordan Walker St. Louis Cardinals RF

Walker's breakthrough was, on the one hand, long overdue and, on the other, a bit perplexing since it's not clear what's changed for him other than the results themselves. That he's scuffled in the second half raises my guard a bit, costing him a few spots in these rankings, but the likeliest answer is that a tooled-up talent finally smoothed out the rough edges at age 24.

22 Ben Rice New York Yankees DH

Losing catcher eligibility might seem like a blow to Rice's Fantasy value, but his numbers grade out to make him the top first baseman as well -- or to put him in the mix, at least. I'm ranking him atop the position because I think he's actually left some meat on the bone, delivering lower strikeout and pulled-air rates than a year ago while enduring a midseason slump without partner in crime Aaron Judge.

23 Nick Kurtz Athletics 1B

Tough call between Rice and Kurtz for the top spot at first base, with the latter having more overall upside but also some major contact issues that could introduce more variability over time. Though Kurtz's 2026 was considered a strong follow-up to his Rookie of the Year-winning 2025, his batting average was in free fall at the time of his season-ending thumb strain.

24 Oneil Cruz Pittsburgh Pirates CF