Vinnie Pasquantino DH KC Kansas City • #9 • Age: 24 Matchups LAA3, @NYY4 Rostered 66% Bottom line is Pasquantino is too good to be available in one-third of CBS Sports leagues still. The production has lagged so far, but the amount and quality of contact point to big things for the left-handed hitter, who'll get to enjoy the short porch at Yankee Stadium for four games this week.

Hunter Renfroe RF MIL Milwaukee • #12 • Age: 30 Matchups COL1, MIN2, @BOS3 Rostered 65% Recently back from a calf injury, Renfroe is looking to mash and has some mashable opponents in Kyle Freeland, Chris Archer, Dylan Bundy and whatever two scrubs the Red Sox call up to finish out the week.

Rowdy Tellez 1B MIL Milwaukee • #11 • Age: 27 Matchups COL1, MIN2, @BOS3 Rostered 74% With only one left-hander on the schedule and no righty better than Nick Pivetta, we can hope to see the good version of the infuriatingly streaky Tellez this week.

Joey Votto 1B CIN Cincinnati • #19 • Age: 38 Matchups MIA4, BAL3 Rostered 68% Votto hit safely in five straight before the break and has a respectable .833 OPS since returning from COVID-19 in late May. He'll face a pieced-together Marlins rotation and an unimposing Orioles rotation this week.

Gavin Lux 2B LAD L.A. Dodgers • #9 • Age: 24 Matchups WAS3, @COL4 Rostered 67% Someone out there has to be worth picking up for the Dodgers' top-rated hitter matchups this week, which include four games at Coors Field. Lux is their one hitter who's both available and promising enough to justify a recommendation.

Wilmer Flores 3B SF San Francisco • #41 • Age: 30 Matchups @ARI3, CHC4 Rostered 78% Flores has had a steady, if unspectacular, season as one of the few Giants hitters who's in the lineup most every day. With four home runs in his past nine games, he's in a good spot to take advantage of their second-ranked hitter matchups, which feature seven games against Diamondbacks and Cubs pitchers.

Andrew McCutchen DH MIL Milwaukee • #24 • Age: 35 Matchups COL1, MIN2, @BOS3 Rostered 48% McCutchen has been sneaky good for over a month now, batting .314 with six homers, three steals and an .879 OPS in his past 36 games. The way the rotations line up right now, he'll miss Nathan Eovaldi in the Red Sox series and Joe Ryan and Sonny Gray in the Twins series, and those teams don't have much else to offer pitching-wise.

Yandy Diaz 3B TB Tampa Bay • #2 • Age: 30 Matchups @BAL4, CLE3 Rostered 40% The Rays' leadoff hitter does a good job getting on base and ... not much else. Still, he's hot right now, batting .403 (29 for 72) in his past 20 games, and should be able to maximize his output with the third-best hitter matchups this week, which include a four-game series against the Orioles.

Tommy Pham LF CIN Cincinnati • #28 • Age: 34 Matchups MIA4, BAL3 Rostered 65% The quality of contact remains strong for Pham (92nd percentile average exit velocity). Even if we're losing hope in him getting the most out of it, he's capable of taking advantage of pitchers like Trevor Rogers, Dean Kremer, Spenser Watkins and Austin Voth.