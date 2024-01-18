The Giants plan to use Hicks as a conventional starter this season, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

The goal is for the right-hander to be ready to throw five innings and/or 75 pitches at the start of the season. Hicks totaled just 66.2 frames between the regular and postseason in 2023 and his professional high is 105, which came back in 2017 when he was last used as a regular starter. Therefore, his workload will almost surely have to be managed at some point. The Giants could always reverse course at some point and put Hicks in the bullpen if starting doesn't work out, but for now they're committed to him being a member of their rotation.