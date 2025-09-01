default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Roupp (knee) is not expected to return this season, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Roupp is working his way back from a deep bone bruise in his left knee and the Giants do not want to rush him. The right-hander should have a relatively normal offseason and come to spring training with a leg up on a rotation spot for 2026. Roupp collected a 3.80 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 102:45 K:BB over 106.2 innings covering 22 starts in 2025.

More News