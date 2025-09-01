Roupp (knee) is not expected to return this season, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Roupp is working his way back from a deep bone bruise in his left knee and the Giants do not want to rush him. The right-hander should have a relatively normal offseason and come to spring training with a leg up on a rotation spot for 2026. Roupp collected a 3.80 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 102:45 K:BB over 106.2 innings covering 22 starts in 2025.