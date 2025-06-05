Rodriguez notched a save against the Padres on Wednesday, striking out one batter in a perfect two-thirds of an inning.

The Giants carried a one-run lead into the ninth inning, and with primary closer Camilo Doval having blown a save and thrown 28 pitches Tuesday, manager Bob Melvin turned to Ryan Walker to shut the door. However, Walker allowed two hits and retired only one batter, so Melvin pulled him and instead turned to Rodriguez. The righty came through, striking out Jackson Merrill and getting Gavin Sheets to pop out to secure his first career major-league save. Rodriguez has been remarkable this season, posting a minuscule 0.66 ERA and 0.62 WHIP with a 39:3 K:BB over 27.1 innings. He has a modest six holds (along with Wednesday's save) across his 26 appearances, but he seems to be working into a higher-leverage role with three of those holds coming over his past seven outings. Doval remains entrenched as the Giants' go-to closer, but considering Walker's inconsistent results, Rodriguez could be a compelling option to close on days when Doval is down or if he were to miss time.