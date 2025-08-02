Rodriguez earned the save in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Mets, recording one walk and one strikeout in a scoreless 10th inning.

Rodriguez was called on to protect a one-run lead in the 10th inning, needing 16 pitches to secure his first save since officially being named the Giants' new closer. The 25-year-old has been one of baseball's top relievers, boasting a 1.17 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 63:10 K:BB across 46 innings with two saves and 13 holds. He should become even more valuable in his new role moving forward.