Campbell was recalled from Double-A Arkansas on Thursday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Campbell will skip Triple-A and become a potential weapon for Seattle in relief. The 25-year-old right-hander has posted a sharp 2.01 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 106:25 K:BB across 89.1 career minor-league innings since being selected by the Mariners in the second round of the 2019 MLB Draft.