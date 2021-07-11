Sewald earned the save against the Angels on Saturday, tossing a perfect inning during which he struck out one batter.

With Seattle up by two runs in the ninth inning, it was Sewald who got the call in place of usual closer Kendall Graveman, who had pitched each of the previous two days. Sewald proved up to the challenge, needing only 12 pitches to retire the side in order. The right-hander has performed well in his first season with Seattle, posting a 1.40 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 44:11 K:BB across 25.2 innings. He has been seeing more high-leverage work of late, notching two saves and three holds in his past six outings.