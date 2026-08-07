Marlins' Janson Junk: Lifted after rain delay

Junk (5-7) took the loss against Atlanta on Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out one batter over three innings.

Junk threw 47 pitches (26 strikes) before a rain delay held up the game for over an hour. That was enough for Marlins manager Clayton McCullough to decide not to put Junk at risk of an injury by sending him back out to the mound when play resumed. The two runs Junk gave up were on a home run by Ronald Acuna, though the homer was the result of two Marlins outfielders colliding while trying to make the catch and popping the ball over the wall. While this was Junk's shortest outing of the campaign, that obviously comes with an asterisk due to the impact of the weather. The right-hander's arm should at least be relatively fresh the next time he takes the mound, which is projected to be in a matchup versus Pittsburgh.