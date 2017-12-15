Marlins' Rafael Ortega: Heads to Miami
Ortega signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Friday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
Ortega has only appeared in 66 big-league games throughout the course of his eight-year professional career, all coming in 2016 with the Angles. This past season, he spent the entire season with Triple-A El Paso within the Padres' system, slashing .317/.383/.468 with six home runs, 53 RBI and 26 stolen bases. He will likely begin the 2018 campaign back in Triple-A, but could find himself playing at the major-league level sometime during the summer.
