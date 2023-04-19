Rogers was lifted in the fourth inning of his start Wednesday against the Giants with an apparent injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. He gave up one earned run on three hits and struck out three over three frames while exiting with a runner on second and no outs.

Rogers could have more damage on his final line if reliever Jose Soriano lets in the inherited runner, but the more prevailing concern for Rogers' fantasy managers is his health. Though the exact nature of Rogers' injury likely won't be known until later Wednesday, he exited without throwing any warmup tosses upon being visited on the mound by a trainer, with his day ending after just 58 pitches.