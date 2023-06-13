Rogers (biceps) was returned from his rehab assignment and transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

After Rogers was scratched from his rehab start with Triple-A Jacksonville due to discomfort in his non-throwing shoulder Saturday, the left-hander was moved to the 60-day IL. It's unclear whether the transaction was made due to his preexisting biceps injury or the new right shoulder ailment, but the move opens a spot on the 40-man roster for Archie Bradley on the 40-man roster, who had his contract selected by the Marlins on Tuesday. Rogers remains eligible be activated off of the injured list next Tuesday (June 20), though more information on his status will likely come in the near future.