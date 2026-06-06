Mets' Christian Scott: Earns second win Friday

Scott (2-0) allowed three hits and two walks while striking out three over 5.2 shutout innings to earn the win over the Padres on Friday.

Scott threw 67 of 98 pitches for strikes in this contest. He's started to show a bit more potential now that he's stretched out to a starter's workload. Over his last three starts, he's covered 16.1 innings, allowing just one run on 12 hits and six walks with 16 strikeouts in that span. Scott has a 2.50 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 41:18 K:BB through 36 innings across eight starts this season. The right-hander is projected to make his next start at home against the Cardinals. Scott looks to have done enough to keep his spot in the rotation when Kodai Senga (back) returns, as David Peterson has moved to the bullpen and Jonah Tong was reassigned to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday.